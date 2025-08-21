Hartford Athletic to Host Greenville Triumph in Semifinals of USL Jägermeister Cup

Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic has advanced to the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinals and will host Greenville Triumph at Trinity Health Stadium in the next round. The game will take place on Wednesday, September 10th at 7:30 PM and is the first ever match up between the clubs.

Hartford put on one of its best performances of the season in a commanding 2-0 road victory over San Antonio FC on Wednesday night. It's the club's seventh straight unbeaten match and first-ever win against the Texas side. The breakthrough came in the 36th minute with Mamadou Dieng's 11th goal of the season, followed by Marlon Hairston's second-half strike. Hartford's aggressive, high-pressure approach and solid defensive effort, anchored by goalkeeper Antony Siaha, kept San Antonio at bay despite late pressure.

Greenville Triumph staged a dramatic comeback to knock out Indy Eleven, leveling the match late through an own goal forced by Zeke Soto before winning the shootout 6-5. Indy had taken the lead in the 56th minute through Romario Williams, but Greenville's resilience paid off with key defensive plays and clutch goalkeeping from Gunther Rankenburg. Rankenburg's decisive shootout save on Oliver Brynéus sealed the win. With the victory, Greenville Triumph stands as the only USL League One team remaining in the tournament.

In its first year as an inter-league tournament, the USL Jägermeister Cup is a World-Cup style tournament consisting of all 38 professional men's clubs in the USL Championship and League One. Hartford advanced out of the group stage as one of two wild card teams with a record of 2 wins, 2 ties and 0 losses.

