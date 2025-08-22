FC Tulsa Teams up with Project Elf for Back-To-School Drive at ONEOK Field

TULSA, Okla. - When FC Tulsa takes the pitch this Saturday, August 23, against Orange County SC, fans will not only witness a record-breaking team in action - they'll also have the chance to make a real impact in the community.

In partnership with Project Elf, a Tulsa-based non-profit dedicated to helping local students in need, FC Tulsa will host a Back-to-School Drive during Youth Sports + Back to School Night at ONEOK Field. Project Elf works alongside school personnel and social workers to ensure Tulsa children (K-12) have access to essentials their families may not be able to provide - from school uniforms and shoes to hygiene products and backpacks.

Fans are encouraged to bring donations to the match, with collection bins set up at the Main Entrance. Requested items include:

Pocket folders with brads

Basic school supplies

Mechanical pencils

Backpacks

New socks (elementary through adult sizes)

Composition notebooks

Hygiene products

New athletic shoes

Toothbrush covers

Travel-size shampoo & conditioner

Hairbrushes

Every donation helps local students start the school year prepared and confident.

FREE TICKETS are available for this match! For Kids 12 and under, one free ticket with the purchase of every adult ticket.

Match Details:

Match: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC

Date: Saturday, August 23

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: ONEOK Field

Tickets: fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or 918-727-2231







