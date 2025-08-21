Roots Travel to Kentucky for First-Ever Meeting with Lexington SC
Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
For the first time in club history, Oakland Roots are set to travel to Lexington, Kentucky this Saturday, August 23rd for a crucial Western Conference matchup with Lexington SC at 4 PM PT.
Following a wild 3-3 draw on the road against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday, Roots will look to carry some of that attacking momentum into what could be a pivotal late-season fixture.
Oakland matched a club record with six goals + assists in the rivalry clash, including a strike from forward Peter Wilson, who has now scored in three straight regular season matches - becoming just the fourth player in Roots history to accomplish that feat.
While the draw helped Oakland halt a brief skid, the club still faces pressure in an ever-tightening playoff race, currently sitting four points below the current postseason line. Lexington enters the contest with a 6-7-7 record, and sits four places above Oakland (6-3-10) in the Western Conference table.
The two sides look fairly evenly matched on paper, and with no prior meetings between the clubs, Saturday's fixture is sure to provide answers and intrigue for supporters of both crests.
With only 11 games remaining for Oakland, stringing together results has become a non-negotiable, and an inaugural win over Lexington would provide not only momentum, but a foundation for a potential postseason push as the team has begun to click under new coach Benny Feilhaber.
Following Saturday's action in Kentucky, Roots will return home for another NorCal rivalry game, as Oakland prepares to host Monterey Bay FC at the Coliseum on August 30th at 7 PM PT.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 21, 2025
- Roots Travel to Kentucky for First-Ever Meeting with Lexington SC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic to Host Greenville Triumph in Semifinals of USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Hartford Athletic: August 23, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC to Face Rhode Island FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal on September 10 - Sacramento Republic FC
- St Pete City Council Extends Rowdies Al Lang Stadium Agreement Through 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hounds at Birmingham Legion FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Kickoff Time for New Mexico United vs Lexington SC Set for 4 PM September 28 - New Mexico United
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Falls to Hartford Athletic in USL Jägermeister Cup - San Antonio FC
- Hartford Athletic Advances to USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals in 2-0 Win over San Antonio - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Travel to Kentucky for First-Ever Meeting with Lexington SC
- Roots Takeaways from Draw Versus Sacramento
- Roots Fight Back to Earn 3-3 Draw at Sacramento in Instant Rivalry Classic
- Roots Head to Sacramento for Rivalry Clash with Republic FC
- Oakland Roots Add Forward Danny Trejo in Transfer from Birmingham Legion