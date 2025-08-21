Roots Travel to Kentucky for First-Ever Meeting with Lexington SC

For the first time in club history, Oakland Roots are set to travel to Lexington, Kentucky this Saturday, August 23rd for a crucial Western Conference matchup with Lexington SC at 4 PM PT.

Following a wild 3-3 draw on the road against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday, Roots will look to carry some of that attacking momentum into what could be a pivotal late-season fixture.

Oakland matched a club record with six goals + assists in the rivalry clash, including a strike from forward Peter Wilson, who has now scored in three straight regular season matches - becoming just the fourth player in Roots history to accomplish that feat.

While the draw helped Oakland halt a brief skid, the club still faces pressure in an ever-tightening playoff race, currently sitting four points below the current postseason line. Lexington enters the contest with a 6-7-7 record, and sits four places above Oakland (6-3-10) in the Western Conference table.

The two sides look fairly evenly matched on paper, and with no prior meetings between the clubs, Saturday's fixture is sure to provide answers and intrigue for supporters of both crests.

With only 11 games remaining for Oakland, stringing together results has become a non-negotiable, and an inaugural win over Lexington would provide not only momentum, but a foundation for a potential postseason push as the team has begun to click under new coach Benny Feilhaber.

Following Saturday's action in Kentucky, Roots will return home for another NorCal rivalry game, as Oakland prepares to host Monterey Bay FC at the Coliseum on August 30th at 7 PM PT.







