Republic FC to Face Rhode Island FC in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal on September 10

Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

This morning, the United Soccer League hosted the draw to determine opponents and venues for the Semifinal Round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Republic FC will face off against Rhode Island FC in the Ocean State on Wednesday, September 10. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. PT.

The Indomitable Club punched its ticket to the Semifinals with an impressive showing in a penalty shootout against Loudoun United FC on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola kept his team in the game with six saves in regulation, and then provided two stellar blocks in the ensuing shootout. On the other side of the ball, Republic FC converted four of five kicks from the spot with Cristian Parano delivering final score to clinch the win.

The Quails are the only Western Conference team remaining in the in-season tournament, which featured all 38 teams from USL Championship and League One. In group play, Republic FC went 3-1-0 to advance to the knockout rounds. Jared Mazzola has been excellent for the club and leads the tournament with four clean sheets and just one goal allowed in five matches.

2024 Eastern Conference Champion Rhode Island FC earned a Semifinal berth with a 1-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC. Rhode Island controlled much of the Quarterfinal contest on Wednesday night, but it remained scoreless until substitute Dwayne Atkinson flew past his defender to score his first goal for the club in the 74th minute. The Eastern Conference team came out of the group stage with the most points across the entire 38-team field.

This will mark the second matchup between the two clubs this year. They previously met at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 21, when Republic FC earned a decisive 2-0 win. The victory opened the team's current seven-game undefeated streak in league play.

The club will close out its busy week on Saturday as it returns to league play with a road match against El Paso Locomotive FC. The team is undefeated in its last seven regular season matches and will be looking to pick up points as it makes a push to catch first place FC Tulsa.

Kickoff from Southwest University Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







