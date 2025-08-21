St Pete City Council Extends Rowdies Al Lang Stadium Agreement Through 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Today, the St. Petersburg City Council voted to approve a one-year extension of the Tampa Bay Rowdies agreement to manage and operate Al Lang Stadium as the primary tenants of the historic Tampa Bay venue.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies appreciate the St. Petersburg City Council's approval of the lease extension at Al Lang Stadium.

Al Lang Stadium has been our home since 2011, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as stewards of one of our region's most iconic sporting venues. We look forward to creating more lasting memories with our fans there in the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season.







