Phoenix Rising Partners with Phoenix, Tempe Public Libraries to Provide Special Ticket Offers for Library Card Holders

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC is teaming up with Phoenix Public Library (PPL) and Tempe Public Library to make matchday even more accessible for book lovers across the Valley.

Starting with the home match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 23, fans who show their library card at the Box Office on matchday can score general admission tickets for just $16. Beginning August 16, Library cardholders can also "check out" a ticket voucher-good for two general admission tickets-from the Phoenix Public Library Bookmobile and at any Phoenix Public Library or Tempe Public Library location, while supplies last (restrictions apply).

"We're thrilled to team up with Phoenix-area libraries and offer exclusive ticket opportunities to their cardholders," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "Libraries are cornerstones of their communities, and this partnership allows us to deepen our connection with the Valley while supporting these vital institutions."

Added Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego: "For over 125 years, Phoenix Public Library has been dedicated to offering our communities access to information, resources, and enriching events. Expanding the unique experiences available to library cardholders through this partnership with Phoenix Rising is another example of the valuable services it provides. This collaboration and community engagement is yet another reason why Phoenix a great place to live and learn."

On August 16, both Tempe Public Library, Phoenix Public Library Bookmobile and all 17 PPL locations will have four vouchers (each voucher worth two free admissions, restrictions apply) for each of Rising's remaining seven home matches between August 23 and October 18. Each voucher must be redeemed at the Phoenix Rising Box Office on the day of the match. The $16 library cardholder ticket rate is valid for library card holders of any Valley library system when brought to the box office on match day.

"We're delighted to partner with Phoenix Rising to introduce their fans to the library and our library users to a fantastic local sports team who really focuses on making connections with their community," said Tempe Deputy Community Services Director Jess Jupitus.

Fans who are not yet library-card holders will be able to sign up for one when Phoenix Public Library bring its bookmobile to Rising's upcoming home matches against Las Vegas Lights (Sept. 5) and Oakland Roots SC (Sept. 27) as part of Phoenix Public Library's annual "Amazing Library Card" campaign, in celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month in September.

"Phoenix Public Library is excited to enter into this new venture with Phoenix Rising to bring our library supporters easier and more affordable access to soccer experiences." said Phoenix Public Library Director Erin MacFarlane. "A partnership with Phoenix Rising supports our core mission of supporting lifelong learning, accessibility to information, literacy and life enriching cultural experiences; a win for everyone throughout our communities."







