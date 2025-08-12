Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Rhode Island's Largest Turkey Trot

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Centreville Bank Stadium and Run Rhody announce today that the Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot 5K, the state's largest Thanksgiving Day running event, will be held in Pawtucket on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Now in its 11th year, the Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot 5K will welcome thousands of runners, walkers and families to celebrate the holiday with fitness, fun and community spirit. The event highlights Centreville Bank Stadium's ongoing commitment to hosting signature events that connect Rhode Islanders and celebrate Pawtucket's vibrant community.

The day will begin with a kids race at 9:30 a.m., open to children 12 and under. Parents are welcome to run alongside their children. The distance is approximately 400 meters.

The 5K run and walk will start at 10 a.m. and travel through the streets of Pawtucket before returning to the stadium for a unique finish at the 50-yard line in front of the venue's large video board.

"Hosting the Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot is more than an event for us; it's a way to bring people together on a day that's about family, gratitude and community," said Paul Byrne, Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager. "We're proud to work alongside Run Rhody to provide an experience that showcases the heart of Pawtucket and the state."

The event is organized in partnership with Run Rhody, Rhode Island's premier running events company. The race also serves as the third stop of the Run Rhody Grand Slam, a four-race 5K series that runs from September through December. Runners who complete all four events will receive a finisher's medal and bonus gift at the final race, the Downtown Jingle 5K.

"The Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot is truly special because it brings together participants of all ages and abilities to start their holiday with joy and movement," said Siobhan Breagy, co-founder of Run Rhody. "Partnering with Centreville Bank Stadium allows us to create an unforgettable finish-line experience and celebrate the incredible running community we have here in Rhode Island."

Registration is open at www.RunRhody.com.

Event details:

Event name: Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot 5K

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 (Thanksgiving Day)

Location: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I.

Kids race: 9:30 a.m., approximately 400 meters, ages 12 and under (parents welcome)

5K start: 10 a.m.

Finish: 50-yard line inside the stadium, in front of the video board

Registration: www.RunRhody.comAbout

Centreville Bank Stadium

Located in Pawtucket, Centreville Bank Stadium hosts sports, entertainment and charitable events that connect and engage the Rhode Island community. The stadium is dedicated to serving as a gathering place that fosters pride, wellness and togetherness.

About Run Rhody

Run Rhody is Rhode Island's premier running events company, producing races across the state since launching the Brightstar Downtown 5K in 1990. The organization is committed to delivering professional, community-focused events for runners of all ages and abilities.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.