Tampa Bay Rowdies Reveal "Classic Kit"

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies, in partnership with CHARLY, revealed today "The Classic Kit" ahead of the club's Original Era Night celebration at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

The Classic Kit is a tribute to the players and fans who have worn the Rowdies name with pride over the last half century. The jersey features the classic Rowdies wordmark front and center across the chest as a throwback to the logo's original placement when the club first took the field in 1975. Above the wordmark is "Tampa Bay", highlighting the Rowdies status as the region's first professional sports team.

The white jersey also features a green and white Rowdies 50th anniversary crest over the heart, with the club's iconic green and yellow hoops decorating the sleeves. Another unique element of the Classic Kit is a green and yellow ring collar, evoking the ring collar of the jerseys worn by the Rowdies in their competitive outdoor debut on April 26, 1975.

"This Classic Kit is a reminder of our origins and the enduring legacy we carry on today," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "The Rowdies wordmark is more than just a logo for us, it represents our heritage, our community, and a shared passion that has been passed on through generations. There's deep meaning for any of our fans who wear that name. It's a responsibility we take seriously, and we're proud to keep building on that history."

The Classic Kit is an Original Era Night exclusive, produced only to be worn for this Saturday's matchup against Phoenix Rising FC at 9 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

A limited amount Classic Kits will be available for fans to purchase in person at The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium starting on Saturday when the store opens at 10 a.m. ET. The store will remain open to the public until 3 p.m. on matchday and will re-open to ticketed fans again when gates open at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to come early for a pregame autograph session with members of the 1975 championship team and to have their picture taken with the original NASL Soccer Bowl championship trophy in the Midfield Courtyard of Al Lang Stadium. Free 1975 championship pennants will also be available for fans at the autograph session while supplies last.

The Rowdies will also induct original head coach Eddie Firmani into the 75/10 Club during a halftime ceremony of Saturday's match. The 75/10 Club was established in 2022 to recognize and celebrate individuals whose contributions have made the Rowdies an indelible name in the sport. Firmani will join players Mike Connell, Perry Van der Beck, and Keith Savage in the 75/10 Club. Firmani led the Rowdies their first outdoor, indoor, and regular season titles.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Original Era Night match by visiting rowdiessoccer.com/tickets or calling 727-222-2000.







