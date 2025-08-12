Jonas Fjeldberg Named to Team of the Week for Week 23

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, in conjunction with the USL Championship, announced today that forward Jonas Fjeldberg has been selected to the Week 23 Team of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball.

Fjeldberg earned the honor following an outstanding performance on Saturday in the Switchbacks' road victory over the Oakland Roots. The Norwegian standout tallied one goal and one assist, recorded two interceptions, won three duels, and maintained an impressive 83.3% passing accuracy in the opponent's half.

The Switchbacks opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Marco Micaletto sliced through Oakland's back line and connected with Fjeldberg, who turned swiftly and lofted a precise shot over the goalkeeper. Just four minutes into the second half, Fjeldberg was at the heart of the attack again, receiving a pass from Micaletto before finding Quenzi Huerman, who buried a top-corner finish to double the lead.

The victory secured three crucial points for Colorado Springs as they continue their push up the USL Championship standings.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

M - Lucio Berron, San Antonio FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic

F - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Sean Suber (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Stephen Kelly (OC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Michael Adedokun (LEX), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)







