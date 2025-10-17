San Antonio FC to Host SportVerein Darmstadt on March 25, 2026

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the club will host SportVerein Darmstadt 98 in a friendly on March 25, 2026. The match follows the two clubs' international partnership announced in July 2024, helping to promote the growth of the global game with one of San Antonio's sister cities, Darmstadt, Germany.

"The opportunity to host a historic team from Germany in Darmstadt is another great moment for Toyota Field and for our city of San Antonio to host another amazing event," said Sr. Director of Toyota and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "We're thrilled to welcome them, especially as they represent one of our sister cities in Germany. This event is another chance for us to showcase that San Antonio is not only a true soccer city but also an incredible place to visit and experience. We look forward to hosting Darmstadt and know it'll be a fantastic match for our fans."

One of the oldest active clubs in Germany, SV Darmstadt 98 was founded in May 1898. The Lilies are currently 5-1-2 (W-L-D) with 17 points in 2. Bundesliga play, putting the team in third place on the table. At the end of the season, the top two clubs will automatically earn promotion to the first-division Bundesliga, with the third-place team qualifying for promotion play-offs. Darmstadt has earned promotion to the first-division Bundesliga on multiple occasions, including most recently ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"From the moment we signed the official cooperation agreement in July 2024, both sides envisioned a friendly match in San Antonio," said SV Darmstadt 98 Managing Director of Marketing & Sales Martin Kowalewski. "We are very pleased that we have now found a time period that fits both schedules and gives us the opportunity to represent SV Darmstadt 98 in the World Cup year in the DFL's target market, the USA. This trip represents another milestone in our close collaboration with the city of San Antonio and San Antonio FC. I am convinced that we will be able to use the on-site visit for intensive knowledge exchange and that we can learn a great deal from an organization like Spurs Sports and Entertainment-not only in sports, but also in many areas that are relevant to our club, such as marketing and merchandising."

