El Paso Locomotive FC Clinch Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - With Lexington SC's draw against Sacramento Republic FC, El Paso Locomotive FC have secured a postseason berth for the first time since 2023.

There is still seeding to be determined for Los Locos in the final two matches of the regular season. Locomotive are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference and are three points ahead of San Antonio FC, their final opponent in league play. The magic number for playoff soccer in El Paso currently stands at four points.

Locomotive can clinch a home playoff match this weekend with a win over FC Tulsa and a draw or loss from San Antonio. If the gap between the two teams is three or less points after this weekend, things would come down to the result in October 25's Copa Tejas clash in the Alamo City.

To secure a spot for a potential home playoff match, click here to find out more information. Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's home regular season finale against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 18 are also available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.