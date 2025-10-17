Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa are back on the road to wrap up its series against El Paso Locomotive FC in the last road test of the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST, streaming live on ESPN+.

The Scissortails (15W-5L-8D, 53 pts) broke another pair of franchise records last Saturday after defeating San Antonio FC 2-0 at ONEOK Field. First, the club clinched the Western Conference's top speed for the first time in club history, ensuring home field advantage throughout the Western Conference Playoffs. Secondly, the win was Tulsa's 15th regular season victory, eclipsing the club's previous 14 wins in the 2017 and 2021 campaigns with two games to go.

This weekend's hosts, El Paso Locomotive FC (10W-10D-8L, 40 pts), currently sit fourth in the West and remain within striking distance of a top-three finish. The Locos will look to test the conference leaders in a match that could preview a potential postseason showdown.

Last Meeting: FC Tulsa 1-1 El Paso Locomotive FC

Both sides split the points after a 1-1 draw in their initial meeting on May 10 at ONEOK Field. El Paso controlled the first half, taking a 1-0 lead through Wilmer Cabrera in the 32nd minute. Tulsa responded in the second half, pressing higher and creating numerous chances before Kalil ElMedkhar scored the equalizer in the 86th minute off a cross from Arthur Rogers. Outshooting El Paso 9-2 after halftime, Tulsa showcased resilience and composure to earn a hard-fought point.

Key Milestones

FC Tulsa clinched the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.

15 regular season wins set a new single-season record (previously 14 in 2017 & 2021).

Forward Taylor Calheira (13 goals) set a new single-season scoring record for FC Tulsa.

Defender Lucas Stauffer reached 100 career USL Championship regular season appearances.

Defender Lamar Batista surpassed 10,000 career USL Championship minutes and was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week in Week 32 following FC Tulsa's 2-0 victory over San Antonio FC.

Tyler Deric has recorded two consecutive clean sheets in his first two starts for the club, and earned a spot on the Team of the Week bench in Week 32 after six key saves against San Antonio FC.

FC Tulsa's 2025 campaign is shaping up as the most efficient regular season in club history, with 53 points in 28 games, giving a 1.89 points-per-game average. By comparison, the 2017 squad recorded 46 points in 32 games (1.44 PPG) and the 2021 team had 47 points in 32 games (1.47 PPG).







