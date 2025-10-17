Sacramento Artist Brandon Alxndr to Bring Color and Energy to Republic FC's Newest Futsal Court

Republic FC's newest community futsal court will soon come alive with color, motion, and creativity thanks to local artist  Brandon Alxndr. His bold, abstract design will transform the playing surface at  Walerga Park into a vibrant space that reflects both the energy of the game and the spirit of the community.

Developed in partnership with the  Sunrise Recreation & Park District  and  Citrus Heights Arts, the new futsal and basketball court will officially open during Republic FC's  Annual Playoff Week of Service, ahead of the club's  November 2 playoff match. Alxndr will begin painting the court next week.

"I chose this abstract design to make the court feel more interactive-it complements the gameplay and adds energy to the space," said Alxndr. "I want to help bring color and creativity to a community that deserves more attention and uplifting spaces."

Since 2019,  Republic FC and its partners have built more than a dozen futsal courts across the region, turning underused areas into free, safe, and welcoming spaces for people of all ages to play. Each court blends sport, art, and community to promote health, connection, and creativity.

Together, these courts are expected to host nearly 200,000 annual players across the Sacramento region, offering easy access to recreation for families who might not otherwise have a safe place to play.

Republic FC's community court initiative is made possible in part by the club's fans. A percentage of every  stadium seat deposit  goes directly toward funding new futsal courts across the region-meaning every supporter who joins the Indomitable Club helps expand access to the game. To join the 3,500 people who have made a deposit to secure a spot at Republic FC Stadium - and contribute to the development of futsal courts across the region, visit RepublicStadium.com.

"Murals bring life and identity to public spaces," Alxndr added. "They spark pride, create connection, and make places feel more cared for."

Follow Brandon Alxndr on Instagram  @brndn_alxndr  to see more of his work, and stay tuned for the court's grand opening during Republic FC's Playoff Week of Service presented by Sentivo Vineyards & Winery.







