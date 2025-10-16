San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County Sc, 1-0

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - San Antonio FC dropped a 1-0 result on the road to Orange County SC Wednesday.

San Antonio's defense held Orange County scoreless for over 90 minutes of play, but the home side was able to grab its game-winning goal in the final minutes of stoppage time.

SAFC remains in fifth place in the Western Conference, three points above the playoff line with two matches remaining in the regular season.

Scoring Summary:

OC: Ousmane Sylla (Assisted by Kevin Partida) 90+2'

Next Up

San Antonio FC closes out its two-match road trip Saturday, Oct. 18 at Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 10-11-7 on the season, remaining above the playoff line in 5th place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points.

SAFC outshot its opponent for the 15th time this regular season, leading Orange County 11-9.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made four saves in the match.

Defender Rece Buckmaster, midfielder Lucio Berron and forward Santiago Patiño all made their first appearances back from injury in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville, Alexis Souahy, Noah Dollenmayer, Rece Buckmaster, Almir Soto (Abdi Salim 87'), Juan Osorio (Lucio Berron 62'), Nicky Hernandez (Jimmy Medranda 71'), Jorge Hernandez (Captain) (Abdi Salim 84'), Luke Haakenson (Santiago Patiño 71'), Alex Greive (Kyle Linhares 62')

Substitutions Not Used: Shannon Gomez, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

OC: Yellow Card (Tristan Trager) 23'

OC: Yellow Card (Malik Pinto) 66'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 72'

SA: Yellow Card (Noah Dollenmayer) 83'

OC: Yellow Card (Ousmane Sylla) 90+3'

OC: Yellow Card (Ethan Zubak) 90+7'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"We're disappointed. It was a crucial match. We need to be smarter. We need to know when to get results. This was a six-point game we were playing tonight and at the last minute, we gave up the three points. Now they're closer to us in the standings, and now, the two games left are crucial for us. The table is tighter and tighter, so we need to perform in the next two games."

(On getting the win at Phoenix on Saturday)

"We have to play good defense. That's a team that scores a lot of goals, but they also give up a lot of goals. A lot of results at home, they're in that 4-4, 4-3, 4-2 so we have to be patient. They have a good forward, good wingers, guys that can score so we have to play good defense, and when we have our chances, try to put those away."

Forward Kyle Linhares

(On the loss)

"It's just unfortunate things didn't go our way. We weren't at our best, but there's nothing we can do now. It's just looking forward to Phoenix and trying to get three points there. I think there, it's just about us being together, putting more quality and just more desire, wanting to win and doing the things we need to do to win. I think if we can do that and be together as a group then we can walk out with three points."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.