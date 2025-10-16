Republic FC to Open 2025 Playoffs on November 2 at Home on National TV

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - This November, Republic FC's quest to lift its second Championship trophy begins as the club begins play in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix. The Indomitable Club has secured a home match for the opening round and will host a Western Conference Quarterfinal match on Sunday, November 2 at Heart Health Park. The opponent will be determined following the conclusion of the regular season on October 25 and additional details regarding kickoff will be announced in the near future.

The general public on-sale will begin today at 1:00 p.m. at SacRepublicFC.com and seats start at just $25. Season ticket members have priority access to purchase additional seats at a discounted price before any remaining seats are released to the public. To stay up to date on the latest playoff ticket news, supporters can text "PLAYOFFS" to 916-755-6334.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as Republic FC prepares to host its first playoff contest since 2023. The club has already seen four sellouts in 2025 - including the USL Jägermeister Cup Final on October 4 - and has welcomed over 10,000 fans in each of its last four postseason games at Heart Health Park.

The USL Championship Playoffs begin with the Conference Quarterfinals the first weekend of November. The top eight regular season finishers from each conference qualify for the postseason and will enter a single-elimination bracket leading to the Final. Hosting rights for each match are determined by each club's regular season record. For more information about the postseason, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

Republic FC's 2025 playoff campaign is sponsored by Sentivo Vineyards & Winery. The partners will team up for a variety of fan and community engagement opportunities throughout the postseason, including the club's Week of Service leading up to the Quarterfinal match on Sunday, November 2. Together with fans, partners, and staff, the Republic FC will offer over 250 hours of community service throughout the week starting on Monday, October 27. Additional information, including service projects and registration, will be announced later in the week.

The match will also kick off the club's 6th Annual Winter Wishlist donation drive, presented by Downtown Ford. Republic FC fans are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the match for the children and families of the Robla School District in North Sacramento.

Republic FC returns to action this Friday, taking on Lexington SC in its final away match of the regular season. Kickoff from Lexington SC stadium is at 3:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ Smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.