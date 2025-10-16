2025 Club Awards Voting Commences

The time has come for the 2025 Club Awards! The slate for the end-of-season is as follows:

Tim Hankinson Most Outstanding Player Award: This award is designated for the top performer of 2025 and the winner will be voted on by you, the fans of the Charleston Battery! The threshold for eligibility is players who have played at least 50% of the minutes in the regular season.

The award is named in honor of club co-founder and the first Battery head coach, the late Tim Hankinson. Coach Hank was a pioneer in American soccer whose career spanned over 40 years and touched numerous clubs at various levels in addition to his time in the Lowcountry.

Additionally, the winner of the Most Outstanding Player Award will receive a limited edition Tsar Bomba wristwatch courtesy of Diamonds Direct and Tsar Bomba.

Betsy McAdams Award: This award is earned by an individual who best exemplifies the game of soccer, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to the organization. In addition to players, both club staff and supporters are candidates for this honor, which will be selected by club management.

The award is named after Betsy McAdams, the former and longtime Battery COO and USL Hall of Famer (Class of 2010 as a Builder), who passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Lou Salvatore, Sr. Players Award: This award, voted on solely by his teammates, celebrates the player whose attitude, reliability, consistency and character were exemplary and vital to the team's success and togetherness.

The honor is named after the late Lou Salvatore, Sr., who was a down-to-earth, loyal, family man whose motto was "work hard and be good." As an avid sports fan, he always gravitated to players who demonstrated the qualities of the award; the unsung heroes who didn't fetch the headlines but were invaluable to team success.







