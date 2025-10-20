Republic FC Prepares for 11th Playoff Campaign with Week of Community Service

As Republic FC prepares to welcome fans to Heart Health Park for its 11th playoff appearance, the club announced today the return of its annual Playoff Week of Service, a region-wide initiative that will bring together fans, partners, and front office staff to give back to the community. With the support of Sentivo Vineyards & Winery, volunteers will complete over 200 hours of community service in the week leading up to Republic FC's Western Conference Quarterfinal match on Sunday, November 2.

"Before we step onto the field for the playoffs, we take time to get into the community and give back, because that's what it means to represent Sacramento," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "Our players spend months battling for points and position on the pitch, but this week is about something deeper. It's about standing shoulder to shoulder with the people who make this city special and investing our time, our energy, and our gratitude to the community that gives us so much love and support."

"Community and Connection are at the heart of everything we do," said James Pierson, Proprietor. "Sentivo Vineyards is proud to support Republic FC's Annual Playoff Week of Service and the community we call home."

Fans are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible as these volunteer shifts typically fill up quickly. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Community. Work supplies and equipment will be provided by the club. Projects may be adjusted due to weather conditions. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt, and a swag bag filled with fun gear from Republic FC and Sentivo Vineyards & Winery.

This year's Playoff Week of Service will bring Republic FC's volunteer corps to five new nonprofit organizations.

Schedule of events:

Monday, October 27 - Three Sisters Gardens / garden maintenance

Tuesday, October 28 - Sunrise Recreation and Park District / park cleanup

Wednesday, October 29 - River City Food Bank / food distribution

Thursday, October 30 - Sacramento Splash / removal of invasive plants

Friday, October 31 - American River Parkway Foundation / Native plant garden support

The week will kick off on Monday, October 27 when volunteers will be helping to prepare for winter planting with a variety of gardening tasks. Three Sisters brings together community members by using urban agriculture as a tool to engage and create a food system that is sustainable, nourishing, and good for the environment. With six locations throughout West Sacramento, the organization provides a wide range of programming including skills workshops, cooking classes, and youth internships.

On Tuesday, October 28, the club will assist the Sunrise Recreation and Park District to spruce up Walerga Park. Tasks include light landscaping (weeding), litter pick up, clearing leaves from walkways and play areas, and more. The volunteers' work will pave the way for the grand opening of Republic FC's 13th futsal court project, which will take place at Walerga Park later in the week.

On Wednesday, October 29, volunteers will assist with food distribution at River City Food Bank. The organization offers emergency food distribution throughout the week to meet the growing needs of the community. In 2024, they provided nearly 3.5 million pounds of healthy, meaningful food to over 320,000 people in Sacramento County.

On Thursday, October 30, Republic FC is teaming up with Sacramento Splash, which helps children understand and value the natural world through science education and outdoor exploration. Volunteers will gather at Splash's education center at Mather Field to assist with the removal of stinkwort, an invasive weed that can quickly impact the surrounding natural ecosystems.

The week will wrap up at the American River Parkway Foundation on Friday, October 31. Volunteers can join Republic FC in restoring and maintaining a native garden that supports local ecosystems and pollinators.

The Indomitable Club will then close out the 2025 regular season with a two-game homestand against Charleston Battery on October 22 and Miami FC on October 25. Both matches kick off at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, November 2, the club will host a first round playoff match at Heart Health Park.







