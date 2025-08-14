Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches

Published on August 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington Sporting Club fans, the deal just got better...$1.50 Beer Night is now bigger than ever! We've expanded the schedule so you can enjoy ice-cold drinks at even more matches this season for both our men's USL Championship team and our women's Gainbridge Super League squad.

$1.50 Coors Light (16 oz)

$1.50 Miller Lite (16 oz)

$2.00 Modelo (16 oz)

Pair these unbeatable prices with theme nights, giveaways, special promotions, and high-level soccer action and you've got an atmosphere at Lexington SC Stadium you simply can't miss. Grab your friends, raise a glass, and get ready to cheer on your hometown Lexington Sporting Club!

Men's Team - USL Championship

Friday, September 5th 6:00 PM ET vs North Carolina FC Theme: College Night

Saturday, October 11 7:00 PM ET vs El Paso Locomotive FC Theme: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Women's Team - Gainbridge Super League

Saturday, September 20 5:00 PM ET vs Spokane Zephyr FC Theme: TBA

Friday, October 31 6:00 PM ET vs Sporting Club Jacksonville Theme: TBA

Saturday, December 13 2:00 PM ET vs DC Power FC Theme: TBA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.