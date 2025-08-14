Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches
Published on August 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington Sporting Club fans, the deal just got better...$1.50 Beer Night is now bigger than ever! We've expanded the schedule so you can enjoy ice-cold drinks at even more matches this season for both our men's USL Championship team and our women's Gainbridge Super League squad.
$1.50 Coors Light (16 oz)
$1.50 Miller Lite (16 oz)
$2.00 Modelo (16 oz)
Pair these unbeatable prices with theme nights, giveaways, special promotions, and high-level soccer action and you've got an atmosphere at Lexington SC Stadium you simply can't miss. Grab your friends, raise a glass, and get ready to cheer on your hometown Lexington Sporting Club!
Men's Team - USL Championship
Friday, September 5th 6:00 PM ET vs North Carolina FC Theme: College Night
Saturday, October 11 7:00 PM ET vs El Paso Locomotive FC Theme: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Women's Team - Gainbridge Super League
Saturday, September 20 5:00 PM ET vs Spokane Zephyr FC Theme: TBA
Friday, October 31 6:00 PM ET vs Sporting Club Jacksonville Theme: TBA
Saturday, December 13 2:00 PM ET vs DC Power FC Theme: TBA
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 14, 2025
- Friday Night Lights: Le Rouge on the Road to North Carolina FC in Match Nationally Televised on CBS Sports Network - Detroit City FC
- Roots Head to Sacramento for Rivalry Clash with Republic FC - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches - Lexington Sporting Club
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Phoenix Rising FC
- Groundbreaking for Republic Stadium Set for Monday, August 18 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Riverhounds Sign Forward Chase Boone - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches
- LSC Extends Unbeaten Record against Phoenix with a Strong Two-Goal Performance
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner
- A Tough Night on the Road as Lexington Sporting Club Falls 3-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Blaine Ferri to 25-Day Contract