Early Goal Lifts Lexington Sporting Club to Road Victory against San Antonio FC

Published on August 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's men's USL Championship side earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory on the road Saturday night, defeating San Antonio FC in a key Western Conference matchup.

Lexington struck first in the ninth minute of the match when a long throw-in from #5 Kendall Burks forced an own goal from San Antonio's #8 Nicky Hernandez to give the visitors an early advantage.

From there, Lexington controlled the majority of the first half play, generating several dangerous chances. #71 Michael Adedokun, #33 Forster Ajago, and #8 Nick Firmino all tested the San Antonio defense, with Firmino nearly doubling the lead in the 43rd minute when his strike rattled the crossbar. Despite the pressure, the score remained 1-0 at the break.

The first half also saw two injury substitutions for Lexington. #3 Sofiane Djeffal exited in the 21st minute and was replaced by #80 Speedy Williams, while Burks was forced off in the third minute of first half stoppage time with #15 Daniel Wu coming on in his place.

The second half featured minimal scoring opportunities for both sides, and neither team was able to find the back of the net.

When the final whistle sounded, Lexington's early strike proved enough to secure all three points.

The win sends Lexington back home with momentum ahead of next Saturday's clash with Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff at Lexington SC Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.







