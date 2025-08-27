KHSAA to Host Soccer State Finals at Lexington SC Stadium

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







The KHSAA will hold its 2025 boys' and girls' soccer finals at the Lexington Sporting Club's (LSC) recently completed stadium at 200 Shives Drive, Lexington, KY 40509 in Lexington on November 1. Working with Mayor Linda Gorton, the Urban County Council and the Lexington-Fayette County government, along with VisitLex and Bryan Brooks and the staff at the LSC, the Association has been negotiating to hold its championships at that location for more than a year.

"We try, where possible, feasible and affordable, to place our final events in our state's prime facilities. That is especially difficult in the fall when almost all of our colleges and universities are using their facilities nearly full-time for events and activities by their own students, especially with soccer and volleyball, and with the tremendous limitations on needed space, such as parking, while school is in session," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. "We are fortunate to have great relationships with our member school systems to use their facilities for the vast majority of competition, but we know that having our event at outside venues likely offers an enhanced experience for these students in their eyes."

"Hosting the KHSAA Soccer State Finals at our stadium is more than an honor; it's a testament to our commitment to growing the game in Kentucky," said LSC Owner Stephen Dawahare. "From youth development to high school excellence, we're dedicated to creating opportunities that elevate soccer at every level. This event unites communities across the Commonwealth, and we're proud to provide a stage worthy of their passion and achievement."

Lexington SC offers professional men's and women's teams as well as development clubs for high school and younger athletes, and has worked diligently with local coaches to ensure a path exists for the appropriate opportunities for students to perhaps consider playing for the developmental club without sacrificing high school play. The commitment is also evident by the hosting of regular season games for high schools at the stadium, including this Thursday's Henry Clay vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar contest.







