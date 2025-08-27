El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates Breakout 2024-25 ECNL Campaign

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer is proud to announce a banner year in the ECNL's Mountain Conference with multiple players earning prestigious accolades for their outstanding contributions.

"This past season's accolades are a true reflection of the club's commitment to elevating youth soccer in El Paso," Locomotive Youth Soccer director Ulysus Torres said. "They are a testament to the hard work, dedication and growth of our players and staff across all age groups. Seeing our athletes recognized at the conference level-and potentially beyond-is a proud moment for the entire Locomotive family."

The accolades are led by Joseluis  Villagomez who was named Mountain Conference Player of the Year-a testament to his leadership, consistency, and elite-level performance this season. He was also named to the 2024-25 All-American team for the U18/19 age. These honors also mean he is eligible for National Player of the Year honors announced soon.

"This award is a reflection not only of their talent, but also of the daily commitment, discipline, and character that they bring to the game," Academy director Alex Pozo said. "Achievements like this inspire the entire academy, and we're excited to see them continue to grow and represent our values both on and off the field."

All-Conference Accolades Across the Youth Ranks

Mountain Conference Player of the Year: Joseluis Villagomez

First Team All-Conference selections:

U15: Charlie Hernandez, Michael Perez

U16: Xzavier Rede

U17: Nicolas Pinoncely

U18/19: Joseluis  Villagomez, Sebastian  Esparza

Second Team All-Conference selections:

U15: Jeremiah  Hoban

U16: Andree  Salazar

U17: Raul  Carrillo

U18/19: Axel  Valdivia







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.