Goalkeeper John Berner Joins Hartford Athletic

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - John Berner joins Hartford Athletic as a goalkeeper and brings over 10 years of professional experience to the club, pending league and federation approval.

"We're pleased to bring John Berner to the team." said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a proven professional with solid experience, and his presence will add real depth to our goalkeeping unit. John will help raise the standard in training and provide valuable competition within the squad."

Berner, a St. Louis, Missouri native, began his journey at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he made 34 appearances for the Cougars and earned back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2012 and 2013, along with First Team All ¬âMVC recognition in 2012.

In the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, the Colorado Rapids selected him 35th overall, and he made his MLS debut on March 15, 2014, against the New York Red Bulls.

From 2015 - 2016, Berner was on loan to Charlotte Independence and tallied 38 appearances and recorded 12 clean sheets. Including a career-high seven shutouts during the 2016 season.

He also earned USL Player of the Week honors in a standout match where he delivered a six-save shutout to secure a win for Charlotte. Subsequent stints included Phoenix Rising, OKC Energy FC, and a return home with Saint  Louis  FC in 2020.

Berner joined Memphis  901  FC in 2021 and started every minute of the season until a ruptured Achilles tendon sidelined him. Despite the injury, he posted two clean sheets in six appearances and set club records, including the third most saves in a single season and the most saves in one match (nine saves).

He earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week in 2022 after back-to-back shutouts to help Memphis claim the No.  2 seed in the Eastern Conference. In 2023, Berner transitioned into a dual role as player and goalkeeping coach with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, making eight starts and 28 saves.

Most recently, in April 2025, he signed a short-term contract with FC  Tulsa in the USL Championship, bringing his experience and depth to their squad.

Berner is expected to be available for selection in Saturday's match against North Carolina FC.







