Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Pedro Guimaraes, a defender from Orange County SC's "Next Wave," has been selected for the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team training camp in Noordwijk, Netherlands, from September 1-8, 2025.
This marks the team's second-to-last camp before the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Under head coach Gonzalo Segares, the U-17 squad will face the Netherlands in two friendly matches on September 5 and 8 at Gemeentelijk Sportpark SJC, both starting at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET).
Guimaraes is one of two players from USL Championship clubs included in the Netherlands-bound roster. This will be his fourth U-17 camp. Previously, in June 2025, he participated in a Spain camp, playing in all three friendlies. In February 2025, Guimaraes competed in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Qualifier in Costa Rica, featuring in all three matches and scoring his first international goal in a 22-0 win against the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Following this month's matches, the U-17 MNT will meet once more during the October FIFA window before Segares names his roster for Qatar.
Join OCSC on Saturday night to give Pedro a proper send-off before he heads to the Netherlands. For tickets, click HERE.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025
- Phoenix Rising, America First Credit Union Launch Push for Playoffs Goal Campaign - Phoenix Rising FC
- Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands - Orange County SC
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Earns Another Call-Up with USA U-17's Ahead of November World Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares - San Antonio FC
- Former NFL Player and Entrepreneur Terrence C. Murphy Joins Atlético Dallas Ownership Group - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- Applications Now Open for 2025 El Futuro Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship - Sacramento Republic FC
- KHSAA to Host Soccer State Finals at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates Breakout 2024-25 ECNL Campaign - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Goalkeeper John Berner Joins Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Falls Short in 1-0 Loss to FC Tulsa
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Tulsa for a Western Showdown
- Orange County SC Goes up a Mountain and Comes Down with Three Points