Pedro Guimaraes Called up for U.S. U-17 Camp in the Netherlands

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Pedro Guimaraes, a defender from Orange County SC's "Next Wave," has been selected for the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team training camp in Noordwijk, Netherlands, from September 1-8, 2025.

This marks the team's second-to-last camp before the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Under head coach Gonzalo Segares, the U-17 squad will face the Netherlands in two friendly matches on September 5 and 8 at Gemeentelijk Sportpark SJC, both starting at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET).

Guimaraes is one of two players from USL Championship clubs included in the Netherlands-bound roster. This will be his fourth U-17 camp. Previously, in June 2025, he participated in a Spain camp, playing in all three friendlies. In February 2025, Guimaraes competed in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Qualifier in Costa Rica, featuring in all three matches and scoring his first international goal in a 22-0 win against the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Following this month's matches, the U-17 MNT will meet once more during the October FIFA window before Segares names his roster for Qatar.

Join OCSC on Saturday night to give Pedro a proper send-off before he heads to the Netherlands.







