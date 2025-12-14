Big Things Expected for 15-Year-Old Apolo Marinch When he Returns for 2026

Published on December 14, 2025

Orange County SC







Orange County SC is excited to see 15-year-old forward Apolo Marinch back with the club for the 2026 season. Marinch, signed in September 2025 to his first professional contract, is widely regarded as one of the top young prospects in his age group, and the club believes his high ceiling could make him a key part of OCSC's future.

Marinch's 2025 season was cut short when he suffered an injury before he could make his senior-team debut. But he didn't stay sidelined long, he returned later in the season to join the club for the 2025 USL Academy Cup in Bradenton, Florida, where he featured in the first-round victory.

Before arriving in California, Apolo climbed through the youth ranks of the Columbus Crew Academy system. He spent his formative years with the Crew, rising through their developmental squads and earning a place on the U12 Generation Adidas Cup team before steadily advancing through each age group.

In March 2025, at just 14 years, 10 months, and 11 days old, Marinch made history as the youngest-ever debutant for Columbus Crew 2. Alongside that landmark moment, he also earned his first call-up to the United States U-15 Boys' National Team (USYNT) training camp in April 2025.

At just 15 years old, Marinch has time on his side. His return for 2026 signals that OCSC is committed to giving him the space and support to develop naturally, letting him train, grow, and earn his minutes. With a full preseason ahead and the backing of the club's proven pathway to professional soccer, 2026 could be a breakthrough year for him.







