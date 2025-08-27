San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Kyle Linhares, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "His attacking quality and work ethic will be extremely valuable to us in the last stretch of the season."

Linhares joins SAFC having spent the last two seasons in the Portland Timbers system. The Teaneck, New Jersey native joined Timbers 2 in MLS Next Pro for the 2024 season, posting five goals and five assists in 28 appearances. He went on to make his senior team debut earlier this year in a 3-2 win over the Tacoma Defiance in the U.S. Open Cup on May 6. In 2025, he scored seven goals and contributed five assists in 19 MLS Next Pro matches.

Originally drafted 40th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Linhares played collegiately at Georgetown University from 2020-23. While with the Hoyas, he scored seven goals and contributed 18 assists in 76 appearances (53 starts) and was named a Third Team All-Big East selection his senior season.

