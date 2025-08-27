San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Kyle Linhares, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "His attacking quality and work ethic will be extremely valuable to us in the last stretch of the season."
Linhares joins SAFC having spent the last two seasons in the Portland Timbers system. The Teaneck, New Jersey native joined Timbers 2 in MLS Next Pro for the 2024 season, posting five goals and five assists in 28 appearances. He went on to make his senior team debut earlier this year in a 3-2 win over the Tacoma Defiance in the U.S. Open Cup on May 6. In 2025, he scored seven goals and contributed five assists in 19 MLS Next Pro matches.
Originally drafted 40th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Linhares played collegiately at Georgetown University from 2020-23. While with the Hoyas, he scored seven goals and contributed 18 assists in 76 appearances (53 starts) and was named a Third Team All-Big East selection his senior season.
San Antonio FC is back in action Saturday, Aug. 30, visiting Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set from 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2025
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Earns Another Call-Up with USA U-17's Ahead of November World Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares - San Antonio FC
- Former NFL Player and Entrepreneur Terrence C. Murphy Joins Atlético Dallas Ownership Group - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- Applications Now Open for 2025 El Futuro Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship - Sacramento Republic FC
- KHSAA to Host Soccer State Finals at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Celebrates Breakout 2024-25 ECNL Campaign - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Goalkeeper John Berner Joins Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Kyle Linhares
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announced as Title Sponsor of Austin International Half Marathon
- San Antonio FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C., 0-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8/23/25