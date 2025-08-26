Lexington Sporting Club Extends Midfielder Blaine Ferri Through 2026 Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has inked midfielder Blaine Ferri to a new deal keeping the 24-year-old in green through the end of the 2026 season.

Ferri, who initially signed a 25-day contract with the club on July 31, impressed in four appearances for Lexington. He started all four contests, logging 331 minutes.

With the ball at his feet, Ferri has completed nearly 92% of his passes with Lexington and set up the assist leading to Joe Hafferty's 90+3' minute match-winner over Oakland Roots SC on Aug. 23.

Defensively, the Texas native has won 57% of his tackles, 58% of his duels and made eight interceptions.

"I'm happy to sign with Lexington through next season," said Ferri. "My teammates and the fans have been very welcoming since I got here and I'm excited to help this club do great things."

Ferri is back in action for Lexington SC on Saturday night as the club takes on Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff from Cashman Field is set for 10:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed on ESPN+.







