Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif., - Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 25 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29 at USLChampionship.com.
VOTE FOR DANNY NOW AT USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM
Vitiello's save came in the 41st minute of a close match with El Paso Locomotive FC. From one defender to another, Gabriel Torres lofted a cross towards Kofi Twumasi at Republic FC's back post to set up El Paso's best chance of the match. Twumasi's headed a strong shot toward the left corner of Sacramento's net before an acrobatic save from July's USL Player of the Month sent the ball to safety. Vitiello made 6 crucial saves on Saturday, including his save of the week nomination. Republic FC ultimately fell 1-0, but Vitiello's heroics were key in keeping the team in the match.
Vitiello co-leads the USL in clean sheets with 8, leading a Republic FC defense that has conceded the fewest goals (17) in the league in 2025 season. He also ranks second in the league in save percentage (0.730) among goalkeepers with more than 3 matches played.
The Indomitable Club travel to face New Mexico United this Saturday in a decisive Western Conference matchup. The 6 p.m. match is available to watch on FOX40+ Smart TV App, FOX40.com, FOX40 Mobile App, and ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 26, 2025
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Gabi Torres Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rubín, Rodríguez Earn USLC Team of the Week Selections for Week 25 - Charleston Battery
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USLC Team of the Week 25 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Loudoun United FC Appoints Niko Eckart as General Manager - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Jack Blake USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Dominates USL Championship Team of the Week Selections - Hartford Athletic
- Forward Mayele Malango Earns Call up Malawi National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Acquires Carlos Moguel Jr. on Loan from Louisville City FC - New Mexico United
- LouCity Loans Midfielder Moguel to Western Conference Club - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium Opens for Holiday Parties - Rhode Island FC
- Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announced as Title Sponsor of Austin International Half Marathon - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Extends Midfielder Blaine Ferri Through 2026 Season - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week
- Dine & Donate for Unified Team on August 26th at Raising Cane's
- Republic FC Blanked by El Paso Locomotive FC
- Calling All Artists: Be a Part of Republic FC's Newest Community Mini-Pitch Project
- Match Preview: Republic FC at El Paso Locomotive FC