Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week

Published on August 26, 2025

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif., - Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 25 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29 at USLChampionship.com.

Vitiello's save came in the 41st minute of a close match with El Paso Locomotive FC. From one defender to another, Gabriel Torres lofted a cross towards Kofi Twumasi at Republic FC's back post to set up El Paso's best chance of the match. Twumasi's headed a strong shot toward the left corner of Sacramento's net before an acrobatic save from July's USL Player of the Month sent the ball to safety. Vitiello made 6 crucial saves on Saturday, including his save of the week nomination. Republic FC ultimately fell 1-0, but Vitiello's heroics were key in keeping the team in the match.

Vitiello co-leads the USL in clean sheets with 8, leading a Republic FC defense that has conceded the fewest goals (17) in the league in 2025 season. He also ranks second in the league in save percentage (0.730) among goalkeepers with more than 3 matches played.

The Indomitable Club travel to face New Mexico United this Saturday in a decisive Western Conference matchup. The 6 p.m. match is available to watch on FOX40+ Smart TV App, FOX40.com, FOX40 Mobile App, and ESPN+.







