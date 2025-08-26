Jack Blake USLC "Team of the Week"

Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake earned USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors for the third time in 2025 and the 11th time in the last two seasons after recording his sixth career brace in a 3-2 victory over Miami FC last Saturday. The Boys in Blue have had nine different players named to the Team of the Week/Team of the Round this season.

Against Miami, the Nottingham, England, native earned a penalty late in the first half and converted his 10th consecutive PK in the last two seasons to tie the match 1-1. In the 69th minute, Blake took one touch to the left outside the area and uncorked a left-footed banger into the top left corner of the net to give the Boys in Blue a 3-1 lead. That goal is a nominee for the USLC "Goal of the Week".

The 30-year-old Blake has a team-high seven goals this season and 21 in his three seasons with Indy Eleven. That total is second in the team's USLC era behind Tyler Pasher's 24. Blake has 39 career goals and 25 assists in USL regular-season play in his eight seasons in the league.

In 2025, Blake leads the Boys in Blue in goals (7), shots (33), shots on target (16), fouls won (31), and duels won (84). In this week's USLC stats, Blake is tied for 11th in shots, tied for 12th in goals, and tied for 14th in assists (4).

Blake was the USLC "Player of the Week" on July 8 after recording a goal and an assist vs. Monterey Bay FC. He started the 2025 campaign with USLC "Team of the Week" honors after a goal and an assist at Miami FC on March 15. Blake earned USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round" recognition after scoring an impressive goal at Forward Madison FC on April 26.

The versatile Blake is ranked among Indy Eleven career leaders in the USLC era (2018-) in all eight categories. He leads in PKs made (10) and attempted (10) and is second in goals (20) and points (49), fourth in assists (9), and fifth in games played (77), starts (70), and minutes played (5,833).

The Boys in Blue host Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC on Saturday at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium for "Mystery at the Mike".

