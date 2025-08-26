Gabi Torres Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Gabi Torres earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25 after his performance in a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday. This is Torres' seventh Team of the Week honor in 2025, the most for the club this season.
Torres was a maestro in the midfield for Los Locos creating numerous scoring opportunities and rocketing home a loose ball in the 41st minute for the match-winning goal. He was also active defensively winning seven duels and five fouls for Locomotive.
"I believe we are really strong when we play together," Torres said. "We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with ten games left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 25
GK - Kris Shakes, New Mexico United
D - Matt Sheldon, Detroit City FC
D - Jordan Scarlett, Hartford Athletic
D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC
M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery
M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven
M - Owen Presthus, Hartford Athletic - POTW
M - Joe Hafferty, Lexington SC
M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Rubio Rubín, Charleston Battery
F - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic
Bench - Carlos Saldaña (DET), Delentz Pierre (TUL), Mohamed Omar (SA), Hope Avayevu (PHX), Rhys Williams (DET), Pedro Dolabella (NC), Coleman Gannon (LV)
