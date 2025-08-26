San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Mohamed Omar has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench following the team's draw on the road against Monterey Bay F.C.
Omar earned his first weekly nod after winning three tackles and eight duels in a full 90 minutes of play, while completing 50 of 51 passes. The 26-year-old also contributed two clearances, two interceptions and six recoveries to help SAFC post its seventh clean sheet of the season.
The Somali international is the 11th different SAFC player to earn a spot on the league's Team of the Week.
San Antonio FC returns to action this Saturday, Aug. 30, traveling to face Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 25
GK - Kris Shakes, New Mexico United
D - Matt Sheldon, Detroit City FC
D - Jordan Scarlett, Hartford Athletic
D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC
M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery
M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven
M - Owen Presthus, Hartford Athletic
M - Joe Hafferty, Lexington SC
M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Rubio Rubín, Charleston Battery
F - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic
Bench - Carlos Saldaña (DET), Delentz Pierre (TUL), Mohamed Omar (SA), Hope Avayevu (PHX), Rhys Williams (DET), Pedro Dolabella (NC), Coleman Gannon (LV)
