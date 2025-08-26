New Mexico United Acquires Carlos Moguel Jr. on Loan from Louisville City FC
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United has acquired midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr. on loan from Louisville City FC for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
"Carlos is a talented young player, and we're excited to have him join us for the remainder of the season," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "His competitive spirit and aggressive presence in the midfield really stood out to us. I look forward to seeing the impact he'll make in Black and Yellow."
Moguel, 22, arrives in Albuquerque after spending the first half of the season with Louisville. A central midfielder and Louisville academy product, he has made over 50 USL Championship appearances since his professional debut in 2021. His addition strengthens United's midfield depth as the club enters the final stretch of the regular season.
Moguel will be available for selection this weekend as New Mexico United hosts Sacramento Republic FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
