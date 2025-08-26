LouCity Loans Midfielder Moguel to Western Conference Club

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr.

Louisville City FC has loaned midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr. to New Mexico United for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season.

The deal, which is pending league and federation approval, does not include a purchase clause, meaning Moguel will remain a LouCity player at season's end. The 22-year-old signed a new multi-year contract with the club in February.

"My belief is that this loan will help Carlos continue to grow as a player and provide him an opportunity to compete in a new environment," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "It is important that he has this experience to put him in the best position possible for us in 2026. We are grateful that New Mexico has provided him this opportunity and I am looking forward to watching him continue to compete this season."

This season, Moguel has appeared in 10 games across all competitions, including nine league games. He scored his first professional goal in a 4-1 win at Loudoun United on June 25.

Overall, Moguel has made 50 USL Championship regular-season appearances for LouCity over five seasons, though his most notable contributions have come in the playoffs. The midfielder started all three of LouCity's playoff games in 2023, providing a game-tying assist in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. In 2022, he converted the winning penalty kick as LouCity rallied to advance in the Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

From nearby Shelbyville, Kentucky, Moguel attended Martha Layne Collins High School. In September 2021, he became the third-ever LouCity Academy player to sign a professional deal with the club.

