Loudoun United FC Appoints Niko Eckart as General Manager

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release









Loudoun United FC General Manager Niko Eckart

(Loudoun United FC)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC today announced that Niko Eckart has been appointed as the club's General Manager. In this role, Eckart will oversee all day-to-day soccer operations and player personnel matters for Loudoun United, dedicating his focus exclusively to the success of the team.

This transition follows Steven Birnbaum's decision to step away from his position due to increased professional and personal commitments. Loudoun United thanks Steven for his leadership and contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

