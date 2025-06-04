Loudoun United Football Club Announces New Summer Ticket Pricing to Make Matchday More Affordable for Families and Fans.

LEESBURG, VA - Loudoun United has introduced a new ticket pricing structure aimed at making matchdays more affordable for families and fans across Northern Virginia. The updated pricing takes effect this Saturday, June 7, as Loudoun United hosts Charleston Battery at Segra Field in a key Eastern Conference matchup.

"With free parking, reduced ticket prices, and a growing number of family-friendly matchday activities, we're working to make Segra Field an easy choice for local entertainment," said Niko Eckart, President of Loudoun United and Virginia Revolution.

Updated Pricing Highlights

Sizzlin' Summer Individual Ticket Pricing

Supporters: $9

East Sideline: $16

East Center: $24

West Sideline: $19

West Center: $29

Single Game Advance Pricing

South Stand: $10

Supporters: $10

East Sideline: $19

East Center: $25

West Sideline: $25

West Center: $30

Group Rates (10+ Tickets)

South Stand: $8

East Sideline: $16

East Center: $21

West Sideline: $20

West Center: $26

Loudoun United will continue to offer free parking and affordable concessions at all home matches.

This Saturday's match also marks the club's annual End of School Bash, with added summer festivities including a foam party, DJ, food trucks, bounce houses, and more.

Tickets are available at loudoununitedfc.com or at the Segra Field box office on matchdays. For group pricing or custom packages, contact Harrison Heilpern at hheilpern@loudoununitedfc.com.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm this Saturday at Segra Field in Leesburg.

