Phoenix Rising FC Acquire Midfielder Xian Emmers

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC announced today that the club has signed Belgian midfielder Xian Emmers, pending league and federation approval. Emmers, 25, joins Rising following three seasons with Romanian Liga 1 club FC Rapid Bucuresti.

The midfielder brings more than eight seasons of professional experience to Phoenix, with 25 goals and 22 assists in 140 cumulative appearances for clubs across four different European countries.

"(Emmers) can come in and help improve this group," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He's someone we're looking forward to adding and bringing into the Phoenix Rising family."

Born in Lugano, Switzerland, Emmers represents Belgium on the national stage, where he has been capped seven times for the nation's youth national teams. Emmers has played key roles for successful youth sides early in his professional career, most notably with Inter Milan where he won the Coppa Italia Primavera (2015-16), Italian Youth Championship (2016-17, 2017-18) and Italian Supercoppa (2017-18).

Following his time in Italy, where he scored 13 goals and contributed 10 assists, Emmers went on to make 20 goal contributions (10G, 10A) for Roda JC in 41 appearances in the Dutch second division and five goal contributions (5G) for FC Rapid Bucuresti in the Romanian first division.

"It's the first time in the United States for me," Emmers said. "I'm excited to pick up a new culture. Sports in America are about entertainment and that's what I like."

Emmers joins a Rising midfield that has played a direct role in 50% of the club's goals in 2025.

Xian Emmers: By the Numbers

-Joined Italian Serie A side Inter Milan as a youth player in 2015

-Won four trophies with Inter's youth Primavera sides (Italian Youth Championship 2x, Coppa Italia, Italian Supercoppa)

-Made a career-high 20 goal contributions (10G, 10A) in 41 appearances with Roda JC in the Dutch second division

-Appeared in 59 matches for Romanian side FC Rapid Bucuresti - his most appearances for any club

-Played with current Rising forward Jearl Margaritha at Dutch side Almere City (2020-21)

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Sign Xian Emmers

Name: Xian Emmers

Pronunciation: Zee-ahwn Eh-mers

Position: Midfielder

DOB: July 20, 1999 (25)

Birthplace: Lugano, Switzerland

Former Club: FC Rapid Bucuresti (Romania)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 161

