Six Shots, Six Saves: Inside the Mind of Patrick Rakovsky at the Spot

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky has stood on his head in recent weeks. The German shot-stopper currently has 18 saves to his name this season and an even more impressive six PK stops.

Rakovsky saved four penalties in the span of three days, first against Las Vegas Lights in the final minutes of regulation to secure a 1-0 victory on May 28, and most recently he stopped three straight against New Mexico United in a penalty kick shootout to help Rising earn two points in USL Jägermeister Cup play.

While Rakovsky has put his cat-like reflexes on full display in the last week, his PK mojo began back on April 16, when he saved two penalties to help the club eliminate FC Tulsa and advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In recent media availabilities, Rakovsky gave reporters a glimpse into his mind, that of an expert shot-stopper, to explain what goes on between the sticks --and between the ear lobes-- for 90-plus minutes.

Method Behind The Madness

Everyone has their own methodology when it comes to preparing for penalty kicks. Rakovsky does his homework.

"Everybody studies the penalties a little bit," Rakovsky said. "I mean, we look what happens. We saw (Talen) Maples shoot two penalties against Orange County SC (on May 17). So we kind of have an idea how he shoots, right? But, yeah, nothing special. Just paying a little bit attention to what happens in the week."

In the match against Vegas, there was a two-minute delay between when the penalty kick was awarded and when it was taken. Although maybe not the plan, Rakovsky discusses how it helped him get the upper hand.

"The field in Las Vegas wasn't the best," Rakovsky said. "There was a big hole on the penalty spot, so as soon as (Valentin Noël) put it down, he put it kind of on the edge. So it's kind of a mind game, right? We're like, hey, it's not in the middle. He needs to put it on the spot. So he has to re-adjust."

He continued: "As soon as (Noël) walked back, the ball started moving again. He has to re-adjust. We start talking to him. I know Ryan Flood was talking constantly to him while he was waiting to shoot. So there are a bit of mind games."

Rakovsky's PK stop against Vegas saved three points, the difference between 7th place and 5th place in the Western Conference table. That fact didn't go overlooked by his teammates.

"(Rakovsky) has been in amazing form ever since we started the season," midfielder Noble Okello said. "He deserved it again, and we thank him for saving us once again. We appreciate what he does for this team."

Three in a Row

A 3-3 draw in regulation saw Rising's match against New Mexico United on May 31 go to penalties to determine which team would walk away from the match with two points. That's when Rakovsky went unconcious, saving three penalties in a row. The German admitted his performance in the FC Tulsa match edged that against New Mexico in his mind due to the fact it helped Rising advance in the Open Cup, but did admit his three straight PK saves were a career first.

While Rakovsky made it look simple, he acknowledged the need for a little luck when it comes to the art of stopping penalties.

"Penalty shootouts are not easy, but I feel like today was a great lesson; that we cannot stop when we're up," Rakovsky said. "I'm hoping we don't go to penalties and that we win before that, but yeah, we had a little bit of luck our side because (New Mexico) didn't shoot well. I'm lucky I went the right way."

Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah is gives goalkeeper coach Cory Robertson his flowers for all the work he does with Rakovsky, but that's as far as he went. He wouldn't dare speak on his keepers' record in PK's this season.

"Don't jinx him," Kah said. "Next question."

Solid from the spot

In a close match, especially in knockout competition, having an edge in penalty kicks often makes the difference between a thrilling victory or excruciating defeat. Rakovsky feels that in a match that may not go as planned, penalty kicks give teams leeway to still come out on top.

"To win on penalties should give us a push," Rakovsky said. "To see we're able to win games, or at least not lose, even while we're not at our best is a great thing."

As a goalkeeper, Rakovsky lives for the feeling of staring down the line into the eyes of an opposing player at the penalty spot. When all eyes are on him. While he would prefer not being in that position every match, he knows he can cover for his teammates more often than not. And his track record backs it up.

"That's why I play soccer," Rakovsky said. "I love these moments. Technically, I have nothing to lose. (The opponent) has to score. He has the pressure on him."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.