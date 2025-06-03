4-0 Victory Earns Jared Mazzola and Lee Desmond USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the United Soccer League announced the Team of the Round for Round 2 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. From a field of hundreds of players, Republic FC's Lee Desmond and Jared Mazzola were named as two of the top 18 players from across the country. Over the weekend, Sacramento claimed its biggest win of the tournament yet, a 4-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC, moving the squad into the top spot in the Group 1 table.

Mazzola claimed his second clean sheet of the USL Cup with a stellar five-save performance that included two breakaway stops. With the game still scoreless in the 30th minute, the Lights' Nighte Pickering dribbled into a dangerous spot in the 18-yard box, but Mazzola quickly came out to make the stop before clearing it away from trouble. In the second half, he put an end to Las Vegas' early push to erase the two-goal deficit as he denied another breakaway in the 50th minute. The save rallied Sacramento to once again take control of the match and the club put the game away with two goals in the next 10 minutes.

Coming out of the weekend, Mazzola is the only goalkeeper who has not conceded a goal in two tournament appearances. This is his first Team of the Week/Round selection since joining Republic FC ahead of the 2024 season.

Team Captain Lee Desmond gets his second league honor of the year with a disruptive defensive showing on Saturday night. The club veteran caused trouble for Las Vegas throughout the night with eight receptions, five duels won, and four possessions won.

Saturday's 4-0 win puts the Indomitable Club atop the Group 1 table with six points in two games and a tournament-best +5 goal differential. The squad will be on the road for the final two Group Stage contests - Orange County on June 28 and Spokane Velocity on July 26. The team with the most points in the group will advance to the knockout rounds, with two additional wildcard teams moving on based on total goals scored.

Over the past two games (regular season and USL Cup), Republic FC has put up impressive numbers, outscoring the opponent 9-0. Goal contributions have come from all over the pitch with nine different goal scorers and assists from eight different players.

The Indomitable Club will continue its five-game homestand and return to the regular season this Saturday with a match against FC Tulsa on Pride Night. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







