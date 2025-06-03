VensureHR Named Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider of the USL

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. & CHANDLER, Ariz. - The United Soccer League (USL) and VensureHR, a leading provider of HR services and technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a multi-year partnership that will make VensureHR the Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider of the USL and the exclusive presenting partner of the League Two and W League Playoffs.

"We welcome VensureHR as our Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider and look forward to their involvement in our League Two and W League Playoffs," said Josh Keller, USL SVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "VensureHR offers a variety of solutions to meet the needs of our teams at all levels and we're excited to add them to our Preferred Supplier Program."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

"The USL is a fast-growing organization that offers a tremendous pathway for both men and women to ascend from the youth ranks to professional soccer players," said Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions, parent company to VensureHR. "At every step of the journey, VensureHR has solutions to streamline HR processes, allowing the league and its clubs to keep their focus on developing the best on-field talent."

The partnership extends VensureHR's reach in the sports and entertainment industries, joining additional sponsorships with the Premier Lacross League (PLL), the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, the American Association of Professional Baseball, and AJ Foyt Racing.

VensureHR helps small and medium-size businesses succeed by streamlining payroll and HR administration, managing worker benefits, and minimizing employer risks. VensureHR leverages advanced technology to benefit more than 500,000 worksite employees and process nearly $19 billion in payroll annually.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.