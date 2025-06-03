Switchbacks Entertainment Announces the Return of the Health and Wellness Festival at Weidner Field

June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Switchbacks Entertainment announced today they will hold a Wellness Festival at Weidner Field that will take place on Saturday, August 2nd from 7 A.M. until 12 P.M.

The day will begin with a 5k, 10k and half marathon race, followed by music and a yoga session in the early morning. The event will also host many wellness opportunities for patrons that are both active and informational, that cover a wide range of topics. Last year, the Health and Wellness was a huge success with over 800 attendees, 350 runners, and 25 vendor partners.

"Thanks to the community support from our partners and the continued interest in the run (5K, 10K, and Half Marathon), Switchbacks Entertainment is delighted to announce the return of the Health & Wellness Festival on Saturday, August 2nd at Weidner Field," said Jeff VonHolle, Switchbacks Director of Events. "We anticipate this year's festival will be a bigger and better event for everyone involved, and look forward to providing a free experience for people in and around Colorado Springs to learn from local organizations, vendors, and experts."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.