Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Tyler Clegg for 2025 Season
May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed defender Tyler Clegg for the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this club and be part of the group," said Clegg. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the home fans and doing whatever I can to help bring success to this team!"
Clegg played at James Madison University from 2018-2022. Over the course of five seasons, he played a total of 5,270 minutes with 78 appearances.
In his sophomore season, he recorded a total of 902 minutes. Clegg's most recognizable season was in 2021, where he was recognized as VaSID All-State Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Week twice, and earned a spot in All-CAA First Team. During his senior year, he was recognized in the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team, where he made 19 appearances, recorded five goals, and one assist.
After completing his college career, Clegg made the leap to professional soccer. Clegg was signed to MLS Next Pro team Portland Timbers from 2023, where he made 46 appearances, played a total of 1,307 minutes. Clegg made two appearances for the first team at the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament.
His most recent team was Sacramento Republic FC, where Clegg made one appearance for the Republic against the Switchbacks on March 22.
"Clegg is a solid center back who suits our style of play," said Stephen Hogan. "His composure and defensive positioning are why we are excited to have him in the building and compete for that spot."
Name: Tyler Clegg
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Date of Birth: May 1st, 2000
Age: 25
Hometown: Manassas, Virginia
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2025
- Your Guide to OCSC's Jägermeister Cup Clash vs. Monterey Bay - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. UD Las Palmas 5/31/25 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Tyler Clegg for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Monterey Bay Continues Play in the USL Jägermeister Cup with Fixture against Orange County SC in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Host Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Back in USL Jägermeister Cup Action on Saturday, on the Road to Portland Hearts of Pine of USL League One - Detroit City FC
- Roots Travel South for USL Jägermeister Cup Clash with AV Alta FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Looks to Continue Jägermeister Cup Success on the Road Versus Westchester - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Defending Champions for Third Time in Three Months - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Partners with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for Food Drive - Phoenix Rising FC
- Worth Joins U.S. U-18s for Friendship Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Tormenta FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Tyler Clegg for 2025 Season
- Switchbacks FC Players Stevie Echevarria, Garven Metusala and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks Fall to Orange County on the Road
- Goalkeeper Abraham Romero Recalled Back to Columbus Crew
- Matt Real Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 11