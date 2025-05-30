Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Tyler Clegg for 2025 Season

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed defender Tyler Clegg for the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this club and be part of the group," said Clegg. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the home fans and doing whatever I can to help bring success to this team!"

Clegg played at James Madison University from 2018-2022. Over the course of five seasons, he played a total of 5,270 minutes with 78 appearances.

In his sophomore season, he recorded a total of 902 minutes. Clegg's most recognizable season was in 2021, where he was recognized as VaSID All-State Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Week twice, and earned a spot in All-CAA First Team. During his senior year, he was recognized in the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team, where he made 19 appearances, recorded five goals, and one assist.

After completing his college career, Clegg made the leap to professional soccer. Clegg was signed to MLS Next Pro team Portland Timbers from 2023, where he made 46 appearances, played a total of 1,307 minutes. Clegg made two appearances for the first team at the 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament.

His most recent team was Sacramento Republic FC, where Clegg made one appearance for the Republic against the Switchbacks on March 22.

"Clegg is a solid center back who suits our style of play," said Stephen Hogan. "His composure and defensive positioning are why we are excited to have him in the building and compete for that spot."

Name: Tyler Clegg

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: May 1st, 2000

Age: 25

Hometown: Manassas, Virginia







