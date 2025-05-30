Phoenix Rising Partners with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for Food Drive

Phoenix Rising FC today announced it will team up with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix to launch a two-month food donation drive between June 2 and July 11. Both organizations will celebrate the end of the multi-month partnership with a full-team service event on July 24 at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul's South Phoenix campus.

"We're grateful for the chance to support The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the incredible work they do every day," said Rising President Bobby Dulle. "Phoenix Rising is proud to support this canned food drive, which is just one way we can join their mission of compassion and care to serve our neighbors across the Valley."

Beginning June 2, fans are invited to bring unopened non-perishable food items to the Phoenix Rising Box Office, located at 3801 East Washington Street. Those who donate canned goods will receive a voucher for a free sideline ticket valid at any future Rising match this season.

Non-perishable food items will also be collected at the club's home matches against Orange County SC (June 7) and Lexington SC (July 4). Recommended non-perishable items include canned proteins (tuna, chicken), canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, cooking essentials and more. A full list can be found here.

In 2024 alone, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul served over 3.34 million meals through its four local charity dining rooms and received and distributed over 7.85 million pounds of food from its Central Food Bank in South Phoenix.

"We're so grateful to Phoenix Rising FC for stepping up to make a difference in their community, especially during one of the most challenging times of the year," said Emily Radawec, St. Vincent de Paul's Director of Drives and Partnerships. "Summer brings increased hardship for many families, with kids out of school and utility bills increasing. Each canned good donated will help us keep pantry shelves stocked and meals on the table when our neighbors need it most."

On July 24, Rising players and staff members will visit The Society of St. Vincent de Paul's South Phoenix dining room where it will engage with the community by serving that night's meal, interacting with kids through mini-games and more. The afternoon event will cap off the drive and multi-month service initiative.

About Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to serving people in need and providing the community with the opportunity to serve. St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix is the largest council in the country and has been feeding, clothing, housing, and healing central and northern Arizona families since 1946. It operates a network of more than 80 neighborhood food pantries, four charity dining rooms, transitional shelters, family support services, bill assistance and homelessness prevention programming, as well as a charity clinic with medical, dental and wellness care for the uninsured.







