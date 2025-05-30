Hartford Looks to Continue Jägermeister Cup Success on the Road Versus Westchester

Hartford Athletic face USL League One side Westchester SC for both teams' second game of the Jägermeister Cup. In the first ever matchup between the two teams, crucial group stage points will be on the line. The Green & Blue are currently in second place in the group while WSC sits in fourth.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. WESTCHESTER SC

WHEN: Saturday, May 31st, 4:00 PM

WHERE: The Stadium at Memorial Field, Mount Vernon, NY

HOW TO WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com or ESPN+

As It Stands

WINS LOSSES TIES POINTS

Rhode Island FC 1 0 0 3

Hartford Athletic 1 0 0 3

Detroit City FC 1 0 0 3

Westchester SC 0 1 0 0

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0 1 0 0

Portland Hearts of Pine 0 1 0 0

Last Time in the Cup

Jack Panayotou, in his debut game after being signed on loan from the New England Revolution, scored a brace and led the Boys in Green to a 2-0 win over Portland Hearts of Pine. His first goal of the game came in the 41st minute. Adewale Abalola was fouled around midfield but the referee signaled to play on as Samuel Careaga played a ball right into the path of Panayotou who was streaking towards goal. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, he calmly slotted the ball into the net to put Hartford up 1-0. Panayotou's second goal of the game was a testament to his hard work off the ball. Michee Ngalina hit the ball across the box a little ahead of Panayotou, but the Revolution loanee hustled to get on the end of it and put away his second of the night. Several spectacular diving saves by GK Antony Siaha plus a clearance off the goal line from TJ Presthus kept Portland scoreless for 90 minutes.

Green & Blue Roots

Four Westchester FC players have previously worn the Green & Blue: Connor McGlynn, JC Obregón, Prince Saydee and Joel Johnson. McGlynn joined Hartford in 2020, making the club out of Open Tryouts, and played four seasons with the Boys in Green. The 6'3" midfielder made 99 appearances, with 75 starts, and logged 6,932 minutes. He also scored nine goals, five of which came during the 2021 season. One of these goals, where McGlynn launches the ball from inside his own half, is hailed as one of the best in club history. JC Obregón came to Hartford Athletic in 2021 and had a stellar first season with the club. He scored 10 goals, a single-season record that was only broken last year by Mamadou Dieng (11). Obregón also became the first Hartford Athletic player to compete in the Olympics, playing for Honduras and scoring one goal in a group stage match against New Zealand. The 5'5" forward also played for Hartford in 2022 and added five more goals to his resume. Prince Saydee also contributed substantially to the Green & Blue's offense during his time wearing the kit. In his first season with Athletic, the Liberian forward scored four goals and provided eight assists. In 2023, he tied Obregón's 10-goal season and added three assists to top it all off. Joel Johnson played one season with Hartford Athletic, in 2022, and was a critical part of the backline. He made 34 appearances, which tied Danny Barrera for most that year, starting all but one game and playing 2,673 minutes. Along with scoring one goal and providing one assist, Johnson was in the top five for clearances (45), interceptions (26), blocks (5), duels won (103) and aerial duels won (32).

Setting the Tone Early

Wednesday night's game extended Hartford's USL Championship unbeaten streak when leading at halftime to nine games, dating back to a September 16, 2023 loss to Memphis 901 on the road. Since then, the Boys in Green have won seven times and drawn twice when leading at halftime, showing that getting off on the right foot is crucial to the team's success. Hartford will be looking to get on the scoreboard early and often in this matchup against Westchester SC and continue the unbeaten streak when leading at half.

About the Opponent

Westchester Soccer Club was founded in 2024 and is currently playing its inaugural season in USL League One. WSC's record currently stands at 1-3-4 in regular season play, putting them in 13th place. Outside of USL1 play, Westchester SC has also participated in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and the USL Jägermeister Cup. The New York side defeated FC Motown of the NPSL 1-0 in the first round of the US Open Cup and then beat the New York Pancyprian-Freedoms of the EPSL 3-2 in the second round, before falling 3-1 to Detroit City FC of the USL Championship. In Jägermeister Cup play, WSC lost to Rhode Island FC 4-1 in their first match of the tournament.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Mamadou Dieng, FW, #9

FW Mamadou Dieng became a crucial part of Hartford's offense last year, leading the team with 11 goals over the course of the USL Championship season, and he has started 2025 off headed in the same direction. So far, Dieng has contributed two goals, the most recent of which came in Athletic's thrilling game against Indy Eleven. After the Indiana side evened the score at three coming out of halftime, Dieng responded only 42 seconds later with a goal of their own. The restart was hit into Indy's half and cleared by a defender to land at the feet of Sebastian Anderson, who controlled the ball near the half and got it out wide to Dieng. As the ball rolled past him, Dieng hit a one touch shot over the keeper into the left upper 90. In addition to his two goals, Dieng has provided two assists this season, showing that there are many ways he can be involved in goal-scoring opportunities.

Westchester - JC Obregón, FW, #29

Former Hartford player JC Obregón will be a player to watch in the matchup between his current and former teams. The Honduran forward has proven himself to be an offensive powerhouse, leading League One in number of shots taken, with 29. Obregón has scored five goals so far this season and is tied for third place overall in this category. He has also provided two assists for Westchester SC, placing him in 10th in the league. These offensive efforts earned Obregón USL1 Team of the Week honors for Week 12. The game that secured him the nomination was when WSC faced off against Richmond Kickers, when he scored his fifth of the season, took three shots, created three chances and completed 18 of his 21 shots. The goal came on a long ball from Dean Guezen, which Obregón calmly controlled with one touch and slotted the ball home, one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

