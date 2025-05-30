FC Tulsa Host Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa welcome Birmingham Legion FC to ONEOK Field in FC Tulsa USL Jägermeister Cup home opener

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (0-0-1, 1 point) vs Birmingham Legion FC (1-0-0, 3 points)

Saturday, May 31, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

7:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+ & My41

FC Tulsa welcome Eastern Conference side Birmingham Legion to ONEOK Field for the first of two match ups between the two sides. This is the only match up between the two sides in the USL Jägermeister Cup and the second match for both sides.

FC Tulsa visited One Knoxville SC in the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup and left with one point after falling in PKs. FC Tulsa is currently fourth in Group Three. Taylor Calheira scored the opening goal of the match just two minutes in and Al Hassan Toure scored his first goal for FC Tulsa in the 95th minute of the match. One Knoxville SC scored in the 34th and 72nd minutes. The goal in the 72nd minute was a penalty, after a foul in the box from Abdoulaye Cissoko. One Knoxville SC converted all four of their penalties to seal the win while FC Tulsa only converted penalties from Jamie Webber and Arthur Rogers.

Birmingham Legion FC took on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the opening round at home where they walked away with all three points putting them currently in second in Group Three. Birmingham found their way on the score sheet three times with goals from Danny Trejo (10'), Tabort Etaka Preston (71') and Ronaldo Damus (79'). Chattanooga managed to find their way to the back of the net in the 94th minute of play to avoid a shutout.

Jagermeister Cup Format Refresher

Each match must end in a winner meaning if the match is tied at the conclusion of second half stoppage time, the match will immediately go to penalty kicks. Teams receive three points for a regulation win, one points for a regulation tie and one additional point for the winner of the PKs, and zero points for a regulation loss. USL Jägermeister Cup Information, standings and team/player stats can be found here.

This match is the first of two home USL Jägermeister Cup matches for FC Tulsa, the second home match will be on June 28th against League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Suspended

Defender Lamar Batista will be unavailable for selection for this Jägermeister Cup match. Batista was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute of the opening round matchup with One Knoxville SC after a foul from behind.

Former FC Tulsa Player

Former FC Tulsa midfielder Edwin Laszo will be making his return to ONEOK Field after completing a transfer to Birmingham on May 16th. Laszo, who joined FC Tulsa prior to the 2024 season, scored two goals and one assist in 25 appearances for the club.







