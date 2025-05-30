First-Half Strikes Propel Riveters over Flower City

PITTSBURGH - Alexis Tylenda and Olivia Damico scored first-half goals to send the Pittsburgh Riveters to a rain-soaked USL W League win over Flower City 1872 tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Goalkeeper Pauline Nelles made four saves for the Riveters (2-1-1) to earn her second shutout of the season, and the Riveters completed a season sweep of Rochester, N.Y.-based Flower City (1-2-0).

First half

Each team had early chances, starting with the Riveters' Kennedy Neighbors turning the ball toward goal while on the ground in a penalty area scramble, only to have the Flower City defense clear it away from the goal line.

Nelles then was forced into action in the eighth minute when she got on the ground quickly to deny Emily Hanrahan, who got a step on the Riveters defense to get into the right side of the box.

The Riveters were on the board in the 20th minute after Tessa Dellarose hit a long-range shot that forced a save by Flower City's Cate Burns. Tylenda anticipated the rebound and lifted a shot into the roof of the net to score for the second time in as many games. It was also the first-ever goal at home for the Riveters, scored by a graduate of nearby Shaler Area High School.

Just before halftime, the Riveters' continued pressure paid off when Tanum Nelson slotted a pass through to Damico down the right channel. Damico, a native of Western New York, circled the charging goalkeeper and passed into the open net for a 2-0 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Second half

The second half settled in to more of a midfield battle with the Riveters intent on protecting their lead.

Tylenda nearly sprung an unmarked Robin Reilly for a breakaway in the 65th minute, but her lofted pass carried too far, and Burns was alertly off her line to collect.

Nelles was tested again in the 73rd minute on a long Flower City free kick into the box. Eva Poissant rose to turn a flicked header on goal, and Nelles had to scramble toward the bottom right corner of the net to push the ball around the post on the wet surface.

That would turn out to be the final shot on goal for Flower City - the Riveters also had just one more from that point - as the home team clamped down to complete the clean sheet.

Modelo Player of the Match

Olivia Damico earns the honor for her well-measured run and timely finish against her hometown team. It was the first Riveters goal for the Penn State product, and it came one game after she set up tonight's other goal scorer - Tylenda - to record her first assist with the club.

What's next?

The Riveters head back on the road next week when they visit Erie Sports Center (0-2-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Thursday, June 5. Erie also has a road match at Flower City coming up this Sunday afternoon before facing the Riveters.

Riveters SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Pauline Nelles; Lucia Wells (Sydney Lindeman 87'), Natalia DiSora, Piper Coffield, Bella Vozar; Tessa Dellarose, Annamarie Williams (Minah Syam 72'); Alexis Tylenda (Ava Boyd 72'), Tanum Nelson (Ginš Proviano 87'), Olivia Damico (Ella Bulava 61'); Kennedy Neighbors (Robin Reilly 61')

Flower City 1872 lineup (4-4-2) - Cate Burns; Meghan Joerger, Maya Ikewood, Courtney Carter, Lily Brongo; Catherine Rogers, Jamie Keens (Morgan Goodman 70'), Delaney Tellex (Finn Cregan 78'), Jailyn Parrotte (Andrea Wilson 46'); Emily Hanrahan (Amelia Adiutori 65'), Sam Cipolla (Eva Poissant 46')

Scoring summary

PIT - Alexis Tylenda 20'

PIT - Olivia Damico 45+1' (Tanum Nelson)

Discipline summary

