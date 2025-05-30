Roots Travel South for USL Jägermeister Cup Clash with AV Alta FC
May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
After a challenging 0-3 regular season home defeat to New Mexico United on May 24, Roots will look to rebound as they head to Lancaster, California, to face USL League One side AV Alta FC in their second group stage match of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup this Saturday, May 31st.
This encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. AV Alta FC, a recent addition to USL League One, has yet to find victory in the tournament this year, and finds themselves at the bottom of the Group 1 table entering the contest.
Oakland, currently holding a 3-1-7 record in the USL Championship, will hope to leverage this cup match to regain form and confidence. The team has struggled recently, with three losses in their last four league matches, and will be eager to use this opportunity to reset and build momentum.
In order to do so, however, Roots will need to avoid underestimating their opponent. Oakland has fallen in both of their previous matches this year versus lower-division squads, first to MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance in the U.S. Open Cup, and then to USL League One club Spokane Velocity in their last Group Stage fixture of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Key players to watch include forward Peter Wilson, who leads the team in Goals + Assists with six, and midfielder Jürgen Damm, who has settled into his Roots kit nicely in recent matches, showing flashes of brilliance that have lived up to the hype surrounding his off-season signing.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM PT at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. Following this cup fixture, Oakland Roots will return to USL Championship action at home, hosting El Paso Locomotive on June 7th at the Oakland Coliseum.
