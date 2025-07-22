Oakland Roots SC Acquire Midfielder Faysal Bettache in Transfer from FC Tulsa

July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots SC have signed midfielder Faysal Bettache in a transfer from FC Tulsa. The 24-year-old was born and raised in London, England, and spent his youth career with Watford and Queens Park Rangers, the latter of which he made his professional debut with in the English Championship.

"We are very excited to add Faysal to our club," said Oakland Roots Head Coach, Benny Feilhaber. "He brings a lot of quality and experience to our team and I believe he can add a new dimension to our midfield. His work ethic and character will fit into the Roots culture as we continue to strive for our goals this season."

Following 10 years with Queens Park Rangers, including a couple of loans to the National League and English League Two, Bettache made the move to the United States, joining MLS Next Pro side St. Louis City 2 in 2023. He spent the beginning of the 2024 season with Tacoma Defiance before moving up to the USL Championship with FC Tulsa, where he remained until joining Roots.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.