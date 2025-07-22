San Antonio FC Signs Abdi Salim for Remainder of 2025 Season
July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Adbi Salim for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Salim previously signed a 25-day contract with the team on June 20.
Salim has appeared in three matches across all competitions this season, tallying 126 minutes and contributing to one clean sheet on the road against Colorado Springs to help keep SAFC undefeated in the USL Jägermeister Cup.
San Antonio FC returns to USL Jägermeister Cup play this weekend, hosting New Mexico United on Saturday, July 26. SAFC sits atop the Group 2 standings heading into the final round of the group stage. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
