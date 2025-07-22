Marco Micaletto Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 20

July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Marco Micaletto has been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 20 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Marco Micaletto had a remarkable match against Birmingham Legion FC. Micaletto held a passing accuracy of 79.3% completing 29 passes with four successful duels. Micaletto had the lone goal of the night in Birmingham which came in the 83' when #11 Quenzi Huerman from the right of the pitch delivered a short pass to Micaletto, who was just in front the penalty spot. Micaletto calmly shot the ball between two Birmingham players and into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Switchbacks the win. With five goals in the USL Championship season, Micaletto is the top scorer for the 2025 Switchbacks season.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 20

GK - Brooks Thompson, Lexington SC

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC

D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC

D - Joey Akpunonu, Charleston Battery

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Mikey Maldonado, North Carolina FC

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Louis Perez, North Carolina FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Mouhamadou War, Orange County SC

Coach - Danny Stone, Orange County SC

Bench - Kendall McIntosh (OAK), Sean Suber (PIT), Neveal Hackshaw (OAK), Pedro Dolabella (NC), Marco Micaletto (COS), Woobens Pacius (TBR), Evan Conway (NC)

The Switchbacks play at Weidner Field this Saturday, July 26th as they take on Texoma FC for the USL Jagermeister Cup match.







