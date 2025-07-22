Detroit City Football Club and Sporting Director Trevor James Part Ways, Effective Immediately
July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - Detroit City FC announces today that the club and Sporting Director Trevor James have parted ways, effective immediately.
DCFC is deeply grateful for Trevor's dedication and years of service. Trevor has played a pivotal role in shaping Detroit City FC's identity and success and has helped build the foundation of our club's growth on and off the pitch.
In the coming days, DCFC will share highlights of Trevor's achievements and enduring impact on the City community. Our heartfelt thanks go to Trevor for his passion and commitment to Detroit City FC.
The club will now conduct a comprehensive search for a new Sporting Director.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
