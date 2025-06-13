Detroit City FC Concludes Three-Match Road Trip with Saturday Night Contest at Loudoun United
June 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Leesburg, Virginia - Detroit City Football Club finishes its three-game road trip this Saturday as it faces off against Loudoun United FC. Kickoff from Segra Field is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.
Detroit City enters this match having gone seven games without a win in all competitions. Their latest match resulted in a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last Saturday evening. In that game, Detroit struggled to create any significant opportunities in the attacking third and conceded a goal in each half.
After winning eight of their first ten matches across all competitions this season, Loudoun United have slipped up in recent weeks, dropping points in three out of their last six games. Last Saturday, Loudoun United played to a 1-1 draw against Charleston Battery. After going down 1-0 right before the half, a Moses Nyeman goal in the 67th minute would see the points shared between the second and third-place teams in the Eastern Conference.
Loudoun forward Abdellatif Aboukoura is already having a career year with the club, having scored eight goals in USL Championship play so far this season. That has him in third place in the USL Championship top scorers table. Loudon's Florian Valot is also currently tied for the top spot as an assist leader in the USL Championship, boasting five assists, which puts him level with two other players.
These two sides have faced off six times since 2022, with Detroit City winning four matches and drawing in the other two. Last season at Segra Field, they played to a 0-0 draw.
Detroit City secured its last victory against Loudoun last March at Keyworth Stadium. After conceding a goal fifteen minutes into the match, Le Rouge rallied in the second half with goals from Abdoulaye Diop and Maxi Rodriguez, ultimately winning 2-1.
Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium next Saturday, June 21st, to take on The Miami FC. Kickoff from Keyworth is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
